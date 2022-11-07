Health Catalyst Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.79M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
