Jupiter Wellness stock falls 13% on plans to spin off Caring Brands
Nov. 07, 2022 11:54 AM ETJupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW), JWACBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) stock declined ~13% on Monday after the company said it has plans to transfer and spin-off 40% of its subsidiary Caring Brands.
- The company added that the spin off of the 40% would be by way of a dividend in the form of digital securities to Jupiter shareholders with a record date to occur in late November.
- The company noted that it will maintain 60% of Caring Brands — a developer of cannabidiol ((CBD)-based skin-care therapeutics and wellness products.
- Jupiter added that the spin-off transaction will be subject to conditions, including Caring Brands meeting the qualifications for future listing on the Blockchain-powered Securities Exchange Upstream.
- The company's management's plans to publicly list Caring Brands via a listing on Upstream in December.
- Once approved for listing on Upstream, Jupiter shareholders of record will be able to install the Upstream App and receive the dividend shares, the company noted.
- "We view a dual listing on Upstream as being an excellent way to reach a worldwide market of potential new investors who can learn about our Company," said Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John.
