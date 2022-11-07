CarGurus Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 11:55 AM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-34.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $462.42M (+107.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CARG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
Comments