Model N Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETModel N, Inc. (MODN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.38M (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MODN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
