Synchronoss Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 11:56 AM ETSynchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.98M (-9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNCR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
