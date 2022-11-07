Lumentum FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (+15500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $497.59M (+494.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LITE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments