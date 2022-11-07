The RealReal Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022
- The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (+14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.2M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REAL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
