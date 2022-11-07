Avid Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.46M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVID has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
