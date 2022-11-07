News Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.49B (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments