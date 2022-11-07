OptimizeRx Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.02M (-6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OPRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
