Grocery Outlet Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $880.95M (+14.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
