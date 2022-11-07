Tyson Foods CFO is arrested after less than six weeks at the post

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) traded slightly lower on Monday after the company's chief financial officer was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Sunday for public intoxication and criminal trespassing.

A police report indicated that CFO John Tyson was found asleep in the wrong home and was unresponsive when officers tried to speak with him.

Tyson was promoted to the CFO position on October 2. The 32-year old is the son of board Chairman John Tyson.

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) were down 1.47% to $66.34 at 12:02 p.m. on Monday. The 52-week trading range for TSN is $62.94 to $100.72.

The chicken, beef, and pork processor is due to report earnings on November 14. Tyson Foods has topped revenue estimates in six straight quarters and EPS marks in nine out of the last ten quarters.