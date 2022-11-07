Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.53M (+82.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
