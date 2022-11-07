Invitae Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.63 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.38M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVTA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.
