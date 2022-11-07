SARK, the anti-Cathie Wood ETF, has returned over 100% in its first year of trading

In the challenging investment landscape of the past year, one investment strategy has done exceptionally well: betting against Cathie Wood, the technology- and innovation-focused investor who became a star amid the boom of 2020 and 2021 but has seen tough times in the current market.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK), which shorts the holdings of Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), celebrated its first full year of operation over the weekend. And since its inception, SARK has returned 116%.

SARK's triple-digit results have come as ARKK declined by 64%, as the innovation stocks favored by Wood have been dragged down by rising interest rates, mounting recessionary fears and a change in investors tastes away from more speculative investments.

Over the same period of time, the broader S&P 500 (SP500) came down by 20%.

Even with the recent results, Wood has continued to attract investors. Enough while ARKK has lost about two-thirds of its value over the past 365 days, the investment community still poured $563.67M into the ETF. Meanwhile, SARK has only received $153.58M.

Data is per ETF.com.

SARK’s gains have also been equally disbursed for the most part as the exchange traded fund ended up in the green in nine of its 12 trading months.

On Monday SARK is +1.5% and ARKK is -1.5%.

Furthermore, Wood's ARKK is not the only one of her ETFs to struggle this year. Her other actively managed funds (ARKW) is -64.1% YTD. Moreover, (ARKG) is -50.1%, (ARKF) -62.8%, (ARKQ) -43.8%, and (ARKX) -31.6%.

In other ARKK related news, Wood is bullish on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover as she sees this as a move to turn the social media platform into a super app.