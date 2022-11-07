JPMorgan upgrades Sea on profitability improvement expectations

Nov. 07, 2022 12:13 PM ETSEBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

JPMorgan analyst Ranjan Sharma upgraded Sea (SE) to Overweight from Neutral, with the price target lowered to $70 from $85, on profitability improvement expectations.

The stock ROSE ~10% after falling 19.52% in the last one month, having approached a 52-week low, trading at $51.39, on Oct. 13.

The digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services company reported emphatic losses in H1. Here is a look at the company's recent net income trends:

The company suspended its FY22 e-commerce GAAP revenue guidance on macro factors as part of its Q2 results, and said it would further focus on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of the e-commerce business.

The Singapore-based e-commerce company said it was firing 3% of Shopee employees in Indonesia on Sep. 19.

But, Sharma expects "swift improvement" in the company's profitability, with Q3 marking the peak in its losses.

The company's urgency to achieve self-sufficiency and be cash flow positive supports positive earnings revisions, the analyst said.

The primary focus to achieve self-sufficiency is likely to be pursued in a multi-pronged approach, which includes reduction in costs, exiting experimental projects and growth initiatives, improvement in monetization, reduction in incentives and increase in basket size, according to Sharma.

