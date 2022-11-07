ShotSpotter Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.84M (+36.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SSTI has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
