Iteris Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.05M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ITI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
