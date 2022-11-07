Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called out Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) CEO Charles Scharf for being "evasive and misleading" with her questions regarding increased fraud impacting the bank's customers on the Zelle payments platform, she wrote in a letter Monday.

Warren highlighted that Wells Fargo (WFC) customers reported fraud and scams on Zelle that were more than twice as high as other big lenders and over 2.5 times higher in 2022 than in 2019.

“Your responses to the remainder of my questions were insulting and useless to your customers, who have been the victims of fraud and scamms on Zelle and are unaware of the higher risks they face on the platform as customers of your bank,” she wrote.

The Massachusetts Democrat once again asked the bank and Early Warning Services, the parent company of Zelle, to provide more data on fraud-related customer complaints no later than November 21.

She added that WFC failed to release adequate data on "how frequently it reimburses its customers when they are defrauded or scammed on Zelle."

Overall, "I am disappointed by your evasive and misleading reply to my October 6, 2022 letter asking about the extraordinarily high and rapidly increasing instances of fraud and scams affecting Wells Fargo customers on the Zelle money transfer platform," Warren emphasized. Your customers – who have in recent years endured dozens of examples of lawbreaking and mistreatment by your bank – deserve better."

Wells Fargo and Early Warning Services did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.

Previously, (Nov. 5) Wells Fargo reportedly faces CFBP demand for fine exceeding $1B.

