Amyris Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+48.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.15M (+88.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
