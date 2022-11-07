GoodRx Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.01M (-5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GDRX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
