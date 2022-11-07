GLOBALFOUNDRIES Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+785.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GFS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
