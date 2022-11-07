International Game Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IGT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
