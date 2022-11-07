Everbridge Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETEverbridge, Inc. (EVBG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (+220.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.74M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVBG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.
