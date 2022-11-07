Masimo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETMasimo Corporation (MASI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $533.44M (+73.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
