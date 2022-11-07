Emergent Biosolutions Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (+63.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $266.35M (-19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EBS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
