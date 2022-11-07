Natera Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.44 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206.66M (+30.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NTRA has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
