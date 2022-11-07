Coherus BioSciences Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 (-88.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.36M (-31.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHRS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments