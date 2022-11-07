Amarin adds 13% as independent study supports heart disease therapy

Nov. 07, 2022 12:28 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Commercial-stage biotech Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) gained ~13% Monday, the highest intraday gain since June, after the company said that an independent study supported the benefit of purified eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), a component in its heart disease therapy Vascepa/Vazkepa.

RESPECT-EPA trial funded by the Japanese Heart Foundation marginally achieved statistical significance with a 21.5% reduction in the primary composite endpoint related to cardiovascular risk. It also indicated statistical significance for a 26.6% reduction in the secondary composite endpoint.

Amarin (AMRN) said that the RESPECT-EPA was the third study to highlight the beneficial impact of purified EPA in lowering cardiovascular outcomes in patients with coronary artery disease.

The results were part of a presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2022. Other presentations included in vitro data supporting the antioxidant effect of EPA on low-density lipoprotein (LDL) compared to mineral oil.

Vascepa is a fish oil-derived therapy approved in the U.S. for high-risk patients who continue to suffer from cardiovascular risk after statin therapy.

Read: In August, Amarin (AMRN) announced new data from its cardiovascular outcomes trial REDUCE-IT, which backed the FDA approval of the treatment in 2019.

