OraSure Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+114.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.71M (+70.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OSUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments