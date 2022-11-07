Akamai Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-15.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $875.99M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AKAM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
