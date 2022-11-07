Velodyne Lidar Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.64M (-26.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VLDR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
