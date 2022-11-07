Plug Power Q3 Preview: expect a slow charge to full-power results
Nov. 07, 2022 2:07 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $247.21M (+71.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLUG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.
- SA contributor Geisbers Investment Strategy in its November report wrote that current macro conditions do not seem to support optimistic predictions about green hydrogen's near-term prospects provided by the company, while their financial results are in "sharp contrast" with their optimism.
- Another Seeking Alpha contributor on PLUG said "Technical and Fundamental analysts see short term downward price pressure but some see long term possibilities for those wanting to add green energy investments and are willing to hold for the long haul".
- The company in October said its full-year revenues could come in 5%-10% below guidance, reflecting the completion of some larger projects in 2023 instead of 2022 due to timing and broader supply chain issues.
- Bloomberg in October reported that PLUG is cutting its 2022 hydrogen-production forecast after abandoning plans for two plants and encountering permitting delays at a third facility.
- The company also signed a JV with Olin last month to begin construction of a 15-tons/day hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, La.
- PLUG's Seeking Alpha Quant rating is 2.59, with a ranking of 43 out of 63 among industry constituents.
- The SA Quant and SA Authors rating on PLUG is a hold, while average rating by Wall Street is buy.
- Stock has lost nearly half its value this year as of last close.
Comments (3)