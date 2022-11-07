Adient is downgraded at RBC Capital with shares called fairly priced

Nov. 07, 2022 12:35 PM ETAdient plc (ADNT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

RBC Capital Markets turned cautious on Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) with a downgrade to Sector Perform from its previous rating of Outperform.

Analyst Joseph Spak and team see fair valuation on ADNT at the current trading level, even though the firm remains impressed with ADNT’s turnaround and recent performance navigating the difficult environment.

Looking further down the road, a path is seen for ADNT to generate adjusted EBITDA recovery of $1B, but even applying that as a multiple leads and discounting back, leads to a valuation close to the current share price.

"While ADNT clearly seems to have things moving in the right direction with an impressive ~6% growth over market target for FY23 and benefits from self-help, we see heightened risk (as management pointed out) from European energy, inflation, and demand."

RBC's price target of $36 on ADNT factors in a 5.8X multiple to th 2023 consolidated EBITDA estimat and 7X P/E ratio.

Shares of Adient (ADNT) traded flat on Monday after a six-week rally of more than 25%.

