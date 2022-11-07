Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+51.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.44B (+15.7% Y/Y).

A few weeks prior to the results, a surprisingly strong subscriber report from Netflix (NFLX) suggested a sustained demand for entertainment. This helped spark a rally for many of its streaming peers into the end of October.

However, DIS has also faced recent headwinds. Lockdowns in China have recently shuttered Disney Shanghai. Analysts have trimmed annual EPS expectations 18 times in the 90 days prior to the earnings report but have conversely raised revenue estimates 19 times.

In October KeyBanc lowered estimates on the media sector, citing heavy challenges - notably the macroeconomic downturn and increasing competition for ads in a tough environment.

KeyBanc still held a relative high note of Disney (DIS), suggesting the company's focus on sports positions it favorably in comparison and parks are "resilient" and feeding cash into the business to cover streaming transition costs.

The House of Mouse has fallen over 36% in 2022, outpacing declines in major indices.

SA contributor Daniel jones highlighted a few important metrics that investors would be wise to pay attention to when Disney's (DIS) earnings come out, including streaming subscriber numbers and parks traffic.

Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.