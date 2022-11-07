Alarm.com Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:39 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $211.34M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
