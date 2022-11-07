Veritone Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:41 PM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (vs -$0.07 in Q3 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.48M (+52.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VERI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
