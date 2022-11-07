Arlo Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:42 PM ETArlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.38M (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
