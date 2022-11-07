Ichor Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:43 PM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340M (+29.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICHR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments