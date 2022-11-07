PubMatic Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETPubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.91M (+15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PUBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
Comments