Hot Stocks: OYST rises on merger deal; BTU ends talks with Coronado; WBA climbs; RBA drops

Launching a week when inflation data, earnings news and ongoing concerns about the Federal Reserve will likely dominate the conversation, M&A headlines provided a surprising catalyst during Monday's midday trading.

As part of this trend, Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) jumped after agreeing to be acquired by Viatris (VTRS). Meanwhile, Peabody Energy (BTU) climbed after talks for a merger with Australia's Coronado Global Resources fell through. At the same time, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) rose after its VillageMD reached a deal to buy Summit Health.

On the other side of the spectrum, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) lost about a fifth of its value after revealing a cash-and-stock deal to acquire IAA (IAA).

Gainers

Peabody Energy (BTU) showed strength in midday trading following news that merger talks have broken off between the company and Australian coal miner Coronado Global Resources. Shares rose almost 6% after Coronado announced that discussions had ended about a potential combination, per Reuters.

Elsewhere in the market, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) also rallied on M&A-related headlines. The drug store chain's VillageMD announced a deal to acquire healthcare provider Summit Health.

The deal is valued at $8.9B. WBA also increased its 2025 sales guidance, saying it now expects a figure between $14.5B and $16B. Shares advanced 3% on the news.

Meanwhile, Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) surged almost 39% following the announcement of a merger deal. The company agreed to be acquired by Viatris (VTRS) for $11 per share in cash.

Decliner

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA), an auction platform focused on industrial equipment, plunged after the company announced a deal to acquire auto retailer IAA (IAA), a firm that specializes in selling damaged vehicles. The stock dropped about 20% in midday action.

Under terms of the cash-and-stock deal, RBA will exchange $10 in cash and 0.5804 shares of its stock for each share of IAA common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

