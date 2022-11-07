New Relic Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.51M (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
