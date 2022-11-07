AbbVie candidate for postoperative atrial fibrillation fails in mid-stage trial

Nov. 07, 2022 12:51 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Monday said that a phase 2 trial of AGN-151607 for the prevention of postoperative atrial fibrillation in cardiac surgery patients missed its primary endpoint.
  • The company said that the primary endpoint, the occurrence of continuous atrial fibrillation ≥ 30 seconds, was not met for the modified intent-to-treat population.
  • AbbVie (ABBV) noted that the trial did show a relative risk reduction in specific study populations, including coronary artery bypass graft patients and those 65 years and older.
  • Rates of adverse events were similar across all three treatment groups.
  • Mitchell Brin, AbbVie (ABBV) SVP, R&D, said the data indicates which populations may benefit from AGN-151607, adding "we look forward to exploring further development opportunities."
