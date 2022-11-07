IAC/InterActive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETIAC Inc. (IAC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (vs -$0.65 in Q3 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+42.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
