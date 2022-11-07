Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:52 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.69 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B vs. $153.1M year ago.
- Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
