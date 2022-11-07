Limelight Networks Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETEdgio, Inc. (EGIO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:EGIO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (vs -$0.01 in Q3 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.69M (vs $55.2M).
- Over the last 2 years, EGIO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
