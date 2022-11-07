Hyliion Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.66M (vs $0M in Q3 2021).
- Over the last 1 year, HYLN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
