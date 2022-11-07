Builders FirstSource Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:56 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.30 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.3B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
