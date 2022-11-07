Axon Enterprise Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-58.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.9M (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXON has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments