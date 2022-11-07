Coty Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2022 12:56 PM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COTY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments